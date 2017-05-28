President Enrique Cerezo stresses that Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann "will be at the Wanda Metropolitano" - Atletico Madrid's new ground - come next season.

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has insisted that in-demand striker Antoine Griezmann will still be at the club come the start of next season.

The France international has attracted strong interest from Manchester United and recently admitted that there is a '6/10 chance' of him making the switch to Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho will look to push through a huge offer for the 26-year-old this summer, with £87m the figure that is reportedly required to buy out his contract.

The ongoing saga involving Griezmann appears to have taken another twist, however, as president Cerezo is adamant that the club's leading marksman will be at the helm for their move to their new Wanda Metropolitano home in a couple of months' time.

"He will be at the Wanda Metropolitano," Cerezo told Telecinco when asked if the striker would stay.

Griezmann netted 26 goals in all competitions for Atletico in 2016-17, while also top-scoring at Euro 2016 last summer with six goals.