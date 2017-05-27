New Transfer Talk header

Jose Mourinho: 'Antoine Griezmann deal out of my hands'

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says that any deal to bring in Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann is down to executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.
Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 19:17 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said that any deal to bring Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann to Old Trafford this summer is the responsibility of executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward

The 26-year-old Frenchman is thought to be top of Mourinho's targets this season, with a move to activate his £87m release clause reported to be in the works.

Griezmann himself has added fuel to the transfer fire in recent days, telling a French TV programme that the chances of him moving to Manchester were "6 out of 10".

Asked how likely it was that the transfer will happen, Mourinho told Sky Sports News: "I have no idea. You have to ask Ed Woodward. He knows since March, who I want, what I want, how much I want.

"He knows everything since March and now it's for him to work because he will have holidays in August and I will be working.

"I'm really happy with our season, I'm really happy with the trophies, I'm really happy to be back in the Champions League but now it's the time for me to have a rest, to disconnect completely, to do other things.

"To enjoy my family and my friends and some other sports I love and forget football, I need that."

Having guided United to victory in the Europa League on Wednesday night, Mourinho has opted to avoid tonight's FA Cup final between former side Chelsea and old rivals Arsenal in order to take in the Monaco Grand Prix.

Your Comments
