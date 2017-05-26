General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Sergio Romero eyeing number one spot for Manchester United

Manchester United's Sergio Romero saves from Southampton's James Ward-Prowse during the Premier League match on May 17, 2017
© SilverHub
Sergio Romero insists that he has the credentials to become Manchester United's number one goalkeeper for the 2017-18 campaign.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, May 26, 2017 at 18:57 UK

Sergio Romero has insisted that he has the credentials to become Manchester United's number one goalkeeper for the 2017-18 campaign.

The Argentine international kept 12 clean sheets in 18 appearances for Man United during the 2016-17 season, including in Wednesday's Europa League final as the Red Devils landed the crown with a 2-0 success.

David de Gea's future at Old Trafford remains up in the air following more links with Real Madrid, and it is believed that the Spain international will seek a move to the Bernabeu this summer.

Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak and Stoke City's Jack Butland have been linked with moves to Manchester, but Romero has suggested that he would be ready to take the gloves next season if De Gea were to seek pastures new.

"I could be the number one or number two," The Telegraph quotes Romero as saying. "It all depends on hard work and I do work hard. My intention is to stay.

"I chose to come here because of what the club is. It's a huge club, one of the biggest in the world, something I just couldn't say no to. I knew it might be a little harder here to play a lot. Last year with Louis [van Gaal] I played 12 games, I felt good and so I thought I could be important for the team in those moments despite not playing a lot.

"Then with Jose [Mourinho], I started a little more. I've been able to show I'm a goalkeeper that can play for this club but you know never know what's going to happen in the future so you have to keep working hard for what comes next."

Romero, 30, joined Man United on a free transfer in the summer of 2015. He has just 12 months remaining on his current deal at Old Trafford.

David De Gea looks on during the FA Cup final between Crystal Palace and Manchester United on May 21, 2016
Read Next:
Man United 'hopeful of keeping De Gea'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Sergio Romero, David de Gea, Jan Oblak, Jack Butland, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United's Paul Pogba reacts after a missed opportunity against Celta Vigo on May 11, 2017
Result: Manchester United beat Ajax to Europa League title
 Antonio Valencia celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Manchester United on March 19, 2017
Jose Mourinho "delighted" with Antonio Valencia contract extension
 Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during his side's Premier League clash with Chelsea at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
Manchester United 'finalise defensive transfer shortlist'
Romero eyeing number one spot for UnitedMan United 'laugh off Herrera reports'Valencia pens new Man United dealCapello: 'Man United are a boring team'Man United 'want Morata in De Gea deal'
Alex Ferguson "proud" of Man UnitedHerrera would welcome "brilliant" GriezmannPogba hopes to see Juventus beat MadridEight United players in EL squad of seasonWillian: 'I am very happy at Chelsea'
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 