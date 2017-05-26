Sergio Romero insists that he has the credentials to become Manchester United's number one goalkeeper for the 2017-18 campaign.

The Argentine international kept 12 clean sheets in 18 appearances for Man United during the 2016-17 season, including in Wednesday's Europa League final as the Red Devils landed the crown with a 2-0 success.

David de Gea's future at Old Trafford remains up in the air following more links with Real Madrid, and it is believed that the Spain international will seek a move to the Bernabeu this summer.

Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak and Stoke City's Jack Butland have been linked with moves to Manchester, but Romero has suggested that he would be ready to take the gloves next season if De Gea were to seek pastures new.

"I could be the number one or number two," The Telegraph quotes Romero as saying. "It all depends on hard work and I do work hard. My intention is to stay.

"I chose to come here because of what the club is. It's a huge club, one of the biggest in the world, something I just couldn't say no to. I knew it might be a little harder here to play a lot. Last year with Louis [van Gaal] I played 12 games, I felt good and so I thought I could be important for the team in those moments despite not playing a lot.

"Then with Jose [Mourinho], I started a little more. I've been able to show I'm a goalkeeper that can play for this club but you know never know what's going to happen in the future so you have to keep working hard for what comes next."

Romero, 30, joined Man United on a free transfer in the summer of 2015. He has just 12 months remaining on his current deal at Old Trafford.