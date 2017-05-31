A report claims that Manchester United are close to completing a deal for Real Betis youngster Roberto Gonzalez, who has also previously been linked with Manchester City.

Manchester United are reportedly close to completing a deal for Real Betis youngster Roberto Gonzalez.

The 16-year-old has also previously been linked with a move to Manchester City, but according to The Sun, Man United have beaten their rivals to the signature of the Spanish attacker.

The same report claims that Gonzalez will represent Man United's academy during the 2017-18 campaign, although Jose Mourinho will keep a close eye on the teenager's early development at Old Trafford.

Gonzalez, who was called up to Spain's Under-16 team last September, is capable of operating as a midfielder, in addition to as a second forward.

Man United will be required to pay compensation to Betis should the move for the teenager be completed.