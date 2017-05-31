David de Gea is reportedly happy to stay at Manchester United, despite rumoured interest from Real Madrid.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea will reportedly not force through a move to Real Madrid.

Since the 26-year-old's proposed move to the Bernabeu fell through in 2015, the Spaniard has been regularly linked to the European giants.

Once again, the shot-stopper has been touted as a transfer target for Madrid this summer, but according to Sky Sports News, United are confident of keeping hold of their star man.

It is believed that the former Atletico Madrid player is happy to be part of Jose Mourinho's team for next season's Champions League challenge.

De Gea has transformed into one of the world's best goalkeepers across his six years at Old Trafford, but it seems that the Madrid rumours are never far away.

Mourinho's team had a disappointing Premier League season as they finished sixth in the table, but they won two trophies, including the Europa League, which earned them a spot in the Champions League group stage.