Manchester United 'want Alvaro Morata in David de Gea deal'

Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Spain and Turkey on July 17, 2016
A report claims that Manchester United want Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata in any deal for Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea this summer.
Last Updated: Friday, May 26, 2017 at 13:24 UK

Manchester United will reportedly make it clear to Real Madrid that Alvaro Morata will have to be included in any deal that might take David de Gea to the Bernabeu in this summer's transfer window.

De Gea is again being strongly linked with a move to Madrid, and it is understood that the Spanish champions are confident of finally signing Spain's number one from Man United before the start of the 2017-18 campaign.

De Gea was left out of the Man United side in the latter stages of last season, with Sergio Romero impressing between the sticks.

The former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper is said to be valued upwards of £60m by the Red Devils, but according to Marca, the Premier League club are open to a player-plus-cash deal, with Morata to be included in any such move.

Morata, who has also been linked with Chelsea and AC Milan, has scored 20 times in all competitions for Real Madrid this season, including 15 in just 14 La Liga starts.

David De Gea looks on during the FA Cup final between Crystal Palace and Manchester United on May 21, 2016
Man United 'hopeful of keeping De Gea'
