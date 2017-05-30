New Transfer Talk header

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera to reject interest from Barcelona?

Ander Herrera celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on February 28, 2016
Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera is reportedly ready to reject any interest in his signature from Barcelona.
Tuesday, May 30, 2017

Midfielder Ander Herrera has reportedly signalled his intent to sign a new contract with Manchester United.

Earlier this month, it was claimed that Herrera had been made one of Barcelona's main transfer targets, with Ernesto Valverde - who has worked with Herrera at Athletic Bilbao - being named as the replacement for Luis Enrique.

However, according to The Telegraph, the 27-year-old will instead opt to commit his future to United after an impressive campaign at Old Trafford.

Since the arrival of Jose Mourinho, the Spanish international has established himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet and was rewarded for his form by collecting the club's Player of the Year accolade.

Herrera has just 12 months remaining on his existing deal, which had partly led to Barcelona looking to tempt him to Camp Nou, but he is now likely to pen a long-term contract.

Herrera made 44 starts in all competitions during the 2016-17 campaign.

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Man United 'laugh off Herrera reports'
