England manager Gareth Southgate has insisted that Wayne Rooney's international career "doesn't have to be" over, but that the forward has "decisions to make" about his future this summer.

It has been widely reported that Rooney could end his 13-year association with the Red Devils due to his lack of playing time under manager Jose Mourinho.

This season, the club captain started just 15 Premier League games, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcus Rashford being preferred in an attacking role.

Rooney recently admitted that he has "more or less" decided what he will do this summer amid rumours that his former club Everton could be interested in re-signing him.

With regards to his England future, the 31-year-old has been left out of the squad twice in a row under Southgate's rule.

When asked if Rooney's international career is over, Southgate told reporters: "It doesn't have to be. He's not played very much this season. Other people have come into the squad and done really well and have been in very good form. As far as I'm concerned it appears that Wayne has got some decisions to make across the summer regarding next season.

"The hope is that he's back playing really well, and with a player of his quality there is no way we would dismiss him from the future. I think you want your players playing in the biggest possible games. I have no idea what the future is for Wayne at Manchester United, but we hope he's back playing regularly and playing well. He's a fantastic player to have in your squad.

"I've spoken to him in the past but not this time. There's only so many times you can speak about the situation. I'm conscious from his point of view that it's always a big story when we don't select him. I want to do that in the right way."

Rooney is England's all-time leading scorer with 52 goals to his name.