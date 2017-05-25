World Cup
Wayne Rooney left out of England squad

England captain Wayne Rooney in action during his side's World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
© SilverHub
Captain Wayne Rooney is left out of England's squad to face Scotland and France next month.
Thursday, May 25, 2017

Captain Wayne Rooney has been left out of England's squad to face Scotland and France next month.

The Three Lions' record goalscorer missed out on the nation's international fixtures in March, and he has now been excluded from Gareth Southgate's latest selection for the World Cup qualifier with Scotland and friendly international with France.

The only newcomer to the 25-man group is Kieran Trippier, who is rewarded for breaking into Tottenham Hotspur's starting lineup with his first call-up to the senior squad.

There is also a place for Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland, who has not featured for 14 months since suffering an ankle injury against Germany, while defender Ben Gibson and striker Jermain Defoe are also notable absentees.

West Ham United defender Aaron Cresswell is also included in the squad after previously making his debut against Spain last November.

Full squad: Jack Butland, Fraser Forster, Joe Hart, Tom Heaton; Ryan Bertrand, Gary Cahill, Nathaniel Clyne, Aaron Cresswell, Ben Gibson, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker; Dele Alli, Eric Dier, Adam Lallana, Jesse Lingard, Jake Livermore, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Raheem Sterling; Jermain Defoe, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jamie Vardy

