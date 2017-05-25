Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney admits that he has "more or less" decided his future at the club.

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has revealed that he has "more or less" decided his future at the club.

The 31-year-old has played a bit-part role for the Red Devils this season, starting only 15 league games, and has also found his England berth under jeopardy.

When asked by The Independent if he had decided what his plan of action will involve, Rooney replied: "More or less, yeah. I know [what I'm doing].

"There's lots of offers on the table, both in England, abroad and really that's what I have to decide on. I've got decisions to make now over the next few weeks, have a word with my family, and then I'll decide."

Rooney also admitted that he would not play for anyone else in the English top flight other than Everton and Man United, adding: "I've played for two Premier League clubs and they're the only two Premier League clubs I'll play for."

Rooney joined Man United for £27m in 2004 and has gone on to play more than 550 games for the club, breaking Sir Bobby Charlton's 44-year goalscoring record.