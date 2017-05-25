Wayne Rooney says his future is "more or less" decided

Manchester United's Wayne Rooney during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 17, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney admits that he has "more or less" decided his future at the club.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 16:06 UK

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has revealed that he has "more or less" decided his future at the club.

The 31-year-old has played a bit-part role for the Red Devils this season, starting only 15 league games, and has also found his England berth under jeopardy.

When asked by The Independent if he had decided what his plan of action will involve, Rooney replied: "More or less, yeah. I know [what I'm doing].

"There's lots of offers on the table, both in England, abroad and really that's what I have to decide on. I've got decisions to make now over the next few weeks, have a word with my family, and then I'll decide."

Rooney also admitted that he would not play for anyone else in the English top flight other than Everton and Man United, adding: "I've played for two Premier League clubs and they're the only two Premier League clubs I'll play for."

Rooney joined Man United for £27m in 2004 and has gone on to play more than 550 games for the club, breaking Sir Bobby Charlton's 44-year goalscoring record.

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Read Next:
Scholes: 'Rooney could leave in summer'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Wayne Rooney, Bobby Charlton, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United's Paul Pogba reacts after a missed opportunity against Celta Vigo on May 11, 2017
Result: Manchester United beat Ajax to Europa League title
 A shot of the UEFA Europa League trophy before the final between Dnipro and Sevilla in Warsaw on May 27, 2015
Live Commentary: Ajax 0-2 Manchester United - as it happened
 Manchester United's Wayne Rooney during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 17, 2017
Wayne Rooney says his future is "more or less" decided
Southgate: 'It's my job to protect Rashford'Griezmann eyes future with AtleticoManchester clubs donate £1m to emergency fundMan United 'hopeful of keeping De Gea'Ibrahimovic coy on Man United future
Davy Klaassen: 'Man United got lucky'Everton accept Barkley won't sign new deal?Valverde wants Herrera reunion at Barca?Bosz: 'Man United made it a boring game'Herrera dedicates EL trophy to victims
> Manchester United Homepage
More Everton News
Manchester United's Wayne Rooney during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 17, 2017
Wayne Rooney says his future is "more or less" decided
 Ross Barkley in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
Everton accept Ross Barkley will not sign new contract?
 Ross Barkley in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
Leon Osman: 'Ross Barkley an ideal fit for Manchester United'
Monaco complete Youri Tielemans signingEverton miss out on Sandro Ramirez?Swansea dismiss talk of Sigurdsson exitEverton agree £25m deal for Sigurdsson? Koeman wants business done quickly
Arsenal make move for Henry Onyekuru?Tielemans closing in on Monaco transferKoeman to hold talks on Barkley futureResult: Arsenal into Europa League despite winTeam News: Welbeck up front for Arsenal
> Everton Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 