New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Manchester United 'in driving seat to sign Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose'

Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United are reportedly favourites to seal the signature of Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose this summer.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 12:29 UK

Manchester United are reportedly leading the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose.

The England international was restricted to just 18 Premier League appearances due to a knee injury that he suffered at the end of January.

Despite his club finishing an impressive second in the top flight, The Mirror claims that Rose is keen to return to the North of England.

The report claims that United manager Jose Mourinho feels encouraged that he can convince the left-back to move to Old Trafford, particularly as Manchester City's main target is AS Monaco's Benjamin Mendy.

Tottenham could be in danger of losing both of their senior full-backs amid rumours that City are keen on nabbing Kyle Walker's signature.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli celebrates with Harry Kane during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Read Next:
Rose: 'Kane could break Spurs records'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Danny Rose, Jose Mourinho, Benjamin Mendy, Kyle Walker, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Manchester United 'in driving seat to sign Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose'
 Wayne Rooney applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Gareth Southgate: 'Wayne Rooney has decisions to make about his future'
 Croatia's midfielder Ivan Perisic celebrates after scoring during the Group A football match between Cameroon and Croatia at The Amazonia Arena in Manaus on June 18, 2014
Inter Milan confirm Manchester United interest in Ivan Perisic
Saul: 'Atletico can cope without Griezmann'Mata bemoans United's league campaignMan Utd confident of shock Bale deal?Holland: 'Rooney still has England future'Poole: 'I will be patient at Man Utd'
Milan CEO: 'We need Donnarumma decision'Robson 'would be surprised if Rooney stayed'Roma to rival United for Victor Lindelof?Lingard: United "capable of anything"Varela 'considering legal action' against Frankfurt
> Manchester United Homepage
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Manchester United 'in driving seat to sign Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose'
 Vincent Janssen in action for Tottenham Hotspur on September 14, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur's Vincent Janssen: 'I expected to play more this season'
 Harry Maguire for Hull on January 4, 2015
Tottenham Hotspur, Everton to battle for £22m-rated Harry Maguire?
Rose: 'Youngsters lucky to have Pochettino'Why Ross Barkley should stay at EvertonRose: 'Kane could break Spurs records'Pochettino "not worried about the rumours"Result: Spurs cruise to victory in Hong Kong
Live Commentary: Kitchee 1-4 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happenedDaniel Levy: 'Pochettino loves Tottenham'Everton accept Barkley won't sign new deal?City 'confident of signing Sanchez, Walker'Alli: 'Spurs don't need to spend loads'
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 