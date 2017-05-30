Manchester United are reportedly favourites to seal the signature of Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose this summer.

Manchester United are reportedly leading the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose.

The England international was restricted to just 18 Premier League appearances due to a knee injury that he suffered at the end of January.

Despite his club finishing an impressive second in the top flight, The Mirror claims that Rose is keen to return to the North of England.

The report claims that United manager Jose Mourinho feels encouraged that he can convince the left-back to move to Old Trafford, particularly as Manchester City's main target is AS Monaco's Benjamin Mendy.

Tottenham could be in danger of losing both of their senior full-backs amid rumours that City are keen on nabbing Kyle Walker's signature.