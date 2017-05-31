New Transfer Talk header

Nemanja Matic 'wants Manchester United move'

Chelsea's Nemanja Matic during the FA Cup final against Arsenal on May 27, 2017
A report claims that Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic wants to join former manager Jose Mourinho at Manchester United for the 2017-18 campaign.
Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic reportedly wants to join Manchester United this summer.

The 28-year-old started 30 of Chelsea's 38 Premier League matches during their 2016-17 title-winning campaign, but the Serbian international will see his contract at Stamford Bridge expire in the summer of 2019.

It has previously been claimed that Man United boss Jose Mourinho is desperate for a reunion with Matic at Old Trafford, and according to the Manchester Evening News, the midfielder has already held talks with his former manager over a move.

The same report claims that Mourinho sees Matic as a more attainable target than Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier, and the 20-time English champions will look to test Chelsea's resolve with a move over the next couple of weeks.

Mourinho brought Matic back to Chelsea in January 2014, three years after the midfielder had been sold to Benfica.

Jose Mourinho waves after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
