Manchester United will reportedly turn their attention to Chelsea's Nemanja Matic as they look for a holding midfielder during the summer transfer window.

It has previously been suggested that United boss Jose Mourinho would look to sign Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier but with the English international unlikely to be allowed to leave the North Londoners, it appears that Mourinho has turned his attention elsewhere.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Portuguese is keen on a reunion with a player he worked with during his time at Stamford Bridge.

The Serbian international has impressed since returning to Chelsea in 2014, with 150 appearances being made in the last three-and-a-half seasons.

However, head coach Antonio Conte is known to be in the market for another midfielder, and that could leave to the 28-year-old being made available for transfer should a club meet his valuation.

With Michael Carrick nearing the end of his career, Mourinho is keen to sign a replacement in a bid to boost their hopes of an improved campaign next season.