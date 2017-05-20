New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Manchester United to turn attention to Nemanja Matic?

Chelsea's Nemanja Matic during the FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester United on March 13, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United will reportedly turn their attention to Chelsea's Nemanja Matic as they look for a holding midfielder during the summer transfer window.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 10:35 UK

Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Manchester United.

It has previously been suggested that United boss Jose Mourinho would look to sign Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier but with the English international unlikely to be allowed to leave the North Londoners, it appears that Mourinho has turned his attention elsewhere.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Portuguese is keen on a reunion with a player he worked with during his time at Stamford Bridge.

The Serbian international has impressed since returning to Chelsea in 2014, with 150 appearances being made in the last three-and-a-half seasons.

However, head coach Antonio Conte is known to be in the market for another midfielder, and that could leave to the 28-year-old being made available for transfer should a club meet his valuation.

With Michael Carrick nearing the end of his career, Mourinho is keen to sign a replacement in a bid to boost their hopes of an improved campaign next season.

Chelsea's Eden Hazard comes up against PSG midfielder Marco Verratti on February 17, 2015
Read Next:
Chelsea willing to pay £55m for Verratti?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Nemanja Matic, Jose Mourinho, Eric Dier, Antonio Conte, Michael Carrick, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Henrikh Mkhitaryan: 'No nerves ahead of Europa League final'
 Stefan de Vrij of Netherlands celebrates scoring the opening goal during the international friendly match between the Netherlands and Spain held at Amsterdam Arena on March 31, 2015
Manchester United to make move for Stefan de Vrij?
 Manchester United's Wayne Rooney during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 17, 2017
Jose Mourinho: Wayne Rooney situation "very difficult"
Man United to turn attention to Matic?Man Utd sign Espanyol wonderkidMourinho: 'Ajax should not be in EL'Moyes sets £30m price tag on PickfordPreview: Man United vs. Crystal Palace
Paul Pogba in contention to face PalaceMourinho: 'United will challenge next year'Peter Bosz takes fresh swipe at MourinhoMourinho: Paul Pogba criticism "unfair"Herrera named United's Player of the Year
> Manchester United Homepage
More Chelsea News
Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
Antonio Conte to prioritise Alexis Sanchez signing?
 Chelsea's Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Eden Hazard 'offered £300,000-a-week deal to stay at Chelsea'
 Chelsea's Nemanja Matic during the FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester United on March 13, 2017
Manchester United to turn attention to Nemanja Matic?
Chelsea to wait on decision over Miagza?Conte talks up John Terry importanceSessegnon 'top of Liverpool wishlist'David Luiz 'splashes out £1m on teammates'Conte tight-lipped over John Terry start
Kante: 'Chelsea want to win everything'Preview: Chelsea vs. SunderlandUnited enter race to sign Nainggolan?Paul Clement: 'I will speak to John Terry'Chelsea willing to pay £55m for Verratti?
> Chelsea Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs37258479255483
3Manchester CityMan City37229675393675
4Liverpool372110675423373
5Arsenal37226974433172
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd371715552292366
7Everton3717101061412061
8Southampton371210154147-646
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom37129164249-745
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester37127184762-1543
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3766252864-3624
> Full Version
 