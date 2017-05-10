New Transfer Talk header

Eric Dier of Tottenham Hotspur in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at White Hart Lane on September 26, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly not worried about Eric Dier getting lured to Manchester United in a £40m deal this summer.
By , Staff Reporter
Tottenham Hotspur reportedly have no concern that Eric Dier will sign for Manchester United this summer.

Reports emerged earlier this week claiming that the Red Devils are planning to launch a £40m bid for the England international.

Dier has been a regular feature in Mauricio Pochettino's side this season, starting 43 games in all competitions, but he has been shifted to and from defence and midfield.

According to the Daily Mail, despite Spurs chairman Daniel Levy claiming that none of the first-team stars will receive pay rises at the end of the season, the club are confident that Dier will stay put.

The 23-year-old signed a new five-year contract worth £50,000 a week at White Hart Lane last September.

Eric Dier in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
