Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly not worried about Eric Dier getting lured to Manchester United in a £40m deal this summer.

Reports emerged earlier this week claiming that the Red Devils are planning to launch a £40m bid for the England international.

Dier has been a regular feature in Mauricio Pochettino's side this season, starting 43 games in all competitions, but he has been shifted to and from defence and midfield.

According to the Daily Mail, despite Spurs chairman Daniel Levy claiming that none of the first-team stars will receive pay rises at the end of the season, the club are confident that Dier will stay put.

The 23-year-old signed a new five-year contract worth £50,000 a week at White Hart Lane last September.