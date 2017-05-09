A report claims that Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is confident of signing Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier for £40m this summer.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly confident that a bid of £40m would be enough to convince Tottenham Hotspur to sell Eric Dier this summer.

Dier, 23, only signed a new five-year contract with Spurs last summer, but Man United have been consistently linked with a move for the England international over the last few months.

According to The Mirror, Mourinho is a firm admirer of the midfield anchorman, and the Portuguese will kick off his summer spending spree with a £40m move for the former Sporting Lisbon youngster.

Dier has started 31 Premier League games for Tottenham this season, but the arrival of Victor Wanyama last summer has seen the Englishman face competition for his regular spot in midfield.

It has been claimed that Man United's transfer business this summer will largely depend on whether the Red Devils secure a spot in the Champions League for the 2017-18 campaign.