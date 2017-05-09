Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy reportedly insists that the players will not be rewarded with new contracts, despite their record-breaking season.

The North London outfit are on course to seal their highest ever finish in the Premier League as they currently sit second in the table on 77 points, seven above third-placed Liverpool.

In addition, Mauricio Pochettino's side have smashed the club's record points total, but it seems that none of the players will be rewarded for doing so.

According to the London Evening Standard, during a meeting between the board and members of the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust, Levy claimed that the players' contracts will remain the same.

The minutes of the meeting read: "DL said all players were under contracts, contracts they were happy to sign at the time. They would be expected to honour those contracts. They wouldn't have had a reduction if things had gone badly. DL said no player would be sold who Tottenham didn't want to sell for non-footballing reasons."

It is believed that striker Harry Kane and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris are among the club's top earners on £100,000 per week.

The majority of Spurs' first-team players penned new deals last year.