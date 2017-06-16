New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Cristiano Ronaldo 'tells Real Madrid teammates he is leaving'

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017
© SilverHub
A report claims that Cristiano Ronaldo has made clear he has no future at Real Madrid, leaving Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United on standby to make a huge offer.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 at 22:24 UK

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly already said goodbye to his teammates as he prepares to push through a summer exit from the Spanish giants.

The 32-year-old is understood to have grown "really upset" at the Bernabeu due to an ongoing tax probe, being accused of defrauding the authorities of around £13m.

According to Spanish outlet Marca Ronaldo, who has scored 406 goals in 394 appearances since joining Los Blancos from Manchester United for a then-record fee of £80m in 2009, is unwilling to reverse his decision.

It would take a bid of £874.88m to meet the buyout clause of the club's all-time top scorer, however, and Madrid have further leverage as the Portuguese signed a new five-year deal last year.

Ronaldo is currently away on international duty with Portugal, where he is reported to have told his teammates: "I am leaving Real Madrid. I have made a decision. There is no turning back."

Paris Saint-Germain and Man United are both rumoured to be interested in signing Ronaldo, who Madrid may allow to leave for a sum of £158m.

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017
Read Next:
Ronaldo "really upset" at Real Madrid
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Cristiano Ronaldo, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017
Cristiano Ronaldo 'tells Real Madrid teammates he is leaving'
 Croatia's midfielder Ivan Perisic celebrates after scoring during the Group A football match between Cameroon and Croatia at The Amazonia Arena in Manaus on June 18, 2014
Report: Manchester United fall short with second Ivan Perisic bid
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Manchester United show interest in Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes?
Spurs place £50m price tag on Eric Dier?West Ham end Chris Smalling interest?Man Utd 'want £45m plus Morata for De Gea'Ronaldo "really upset" at Real MadridLindelof eyeing free kicks for United
Bellerin questions Rashford's absenceStoke: 'Rooney not a transfer target'Ryan Giggs 'keen on Southampton job'Mkhitaryan eyes Champions League gloryPSG 'pull out of £70m Aubameyang deal'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Real Madrid News
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017
Cristiano Ronaldo 'tells Real Madrid teammates he is leaving'
 Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017
Cristiano Ronaldo 'wants to leave Real Madrid'
 Gareth Bale celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid on April 30, 2016
Gareth Bale decides to remain at Real Madrid?
Silva: Ronaldo "focused" on PortugalMan Utd 'want £45m plus Morata for De Gea'Ronaldo "really upset" at Real MadridRonaldo to 'stay quiet' during tax probeEmery: 'PSG want to sign Kylian Mbappe'
Morata 'closing in on Man United move'Real Madrid support Ronaldo in tax probeMbappe: 'Real have wanted me for years'Varane dismissed after VAR judgementAC Milan fail in Alvaro Morata pursuit
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Paris Saint-Germain News
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017
Cristiano Ronaldo 'tells Real Madrid teammates he is leaving'
 Gareth Bale celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid on April 30, 2016
Gareth Bale decides to remain at Real Madrid?
 Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017
Cristiano Ronaldo "really upset" at Real Madrid
N'Golo Kante reveals PSG offerPSG 'pull out of £70m Aubameyang deal'Emery: 'PSG want to sign Kylian Mbappe'Spurs want Ricardo to replace Walker?PSG 'preparing world-record Bale move'
Agent: 'Carlos Bacca open to PSG move'Barcelona 'lining up £88m Verratti bid'Verratti 'informs PSG of plans to leave'Report: PSG make £35m bid for DonnarummaSpurs take interest in Serge Aurier?
> Paris Saint-Germain Homepage



Tables
 