A source close to Cristiano Ronaldo confirms that the four-time Ballon d'Or winner wants to leave Real Madrid following allegations of tax fraud.

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly "very sad and really upset" at Real Madrid, having been accused of tax fraud by the Spanish authorities.

Reports emerged earlier today that the 32-year-old has decided to leave the Spanish capital following allegations that he has defrauded the Spanish tax office of almost £13m.

Ronaldo joined Madrid for a then-world record fee of £80m in 2009 and has since established himself as one of the greatest players in the club's history with 406 goals in 394 appearances.

The Portugal captain helped Madrid to their first La Liga title since 2012 and a 12th Champions League triumph last season, but a source close to the player has confirmed that he wants to leave this summer.

"He's very sad and really upset. He doesn't want to stay in Spain. He feels he's honest, has good character and did everything ok, so he doesn't understand. At this moment he wants to leave," the source is quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

The likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United have been linked with the four-time Ballon d'Or winner, while a lucrative switch to China is considered less likely.

Ronaldo is expected to command another world-record fee, though, having only signed a new five-year deal at the Bernabeu last year.