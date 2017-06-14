General view of Bernabeu

Real Madrid "convinced" Cristiano Ronaldo innocent of alleged tax fraud

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring the opening goal against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017
Real Madrid give their backing to Cristiano Ronaldo amid accusations of €14.8m (£12.9m) tax fraud.
Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Real Madrid have thrown their support behind star player Cristiano Ronaldo after he was accused of tax fraud.

Spanish prosecutors have alleged that the four-time Ballon d'Or winner owes €14.8m (£12.9m) in unpaid taxes between 2011 and 2014.

They have accused the 32-year-old of using a shell company in the Virgin Islands to "hide" €28.4m (£25m) of income earned from image rights.

Ronaldo's agents GestiFute denied the allegations in a statement, which read: "There is no offshore structure for evading taxes. [Ronaldo has never] had a tax problem, contrary to what the Spanish prosecutors insinuate. All contractual modifications have been made to guarantee that the incomes [Ronaldo obtains] fully observe Spanish tax regulations."

The footballer's club have now responded, writing on their official website: "Cristiano Ronaldo has always shown since his arrival at Real Madrid CF, in July 2009, a clear will to fulfill all his tax obligations. Real Madrid CF is absolutely convinced that our player will prove his total innocence in this process."

Spanish prosecutors have claimed that Ronaldo declared €11.5m of earnings between 2011 and 2014, but he actually pocketed €31.5m more.

