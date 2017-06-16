Joe Garner swaps Rangers for Ipswich Town on a three-year deal after just one season in Scottish football.

Championship club Ipswich Town have won the race to sign striker Joe Garner from Rangers on a three-year deal.

The 29-year-old spent one year in Scottish football upon joining from Preston North End, netting 10 times in 37 outings.

Garner, who boasted a rate of around a goal every three games across his 148 outings for Preston, joins the Tractor Boys for an undisclosed fee.

A number of clubs are rumoured to have shown an interest in the former England age-grade ace, but he is excited to link up with former Nottingham Forest teammates Luke Chambers and David McGoldrick in Suffolk.

"I spoke to both of them and they couldn't speak highly enough of Ipswich and the manager," he told his new club's official website. "I've had a couple of conversations with the manager as well and he told me of his ideas for this season and I can't wait to get going now.

"There has been interest from Ipswich in the past but I'm delighted to have this opportunity now to come down and play here. It's good to get things done early as well. I've had a few moves when you join in the last week of pre-season and it's always harder to settle in then but here I can start with the other lads for a full pre-season and I'm looking forward to it.

"I know all about the Championship. It's the toughest league I have played in but we've got some good players here and I'm ready for the challenge. I had a great time at Rangers and got on well with the fans there but that's behind me now. It's a new chapter for me here."

Ipswich are also understood to be close to agreeing a deal to sign winger Bersant Celina from Manchester City on a season-long loan.