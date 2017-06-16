New Transfer Talk header

Lyon: 'No fresh offers for Alexandre Lacazette'

Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
Arsenal have not made an offer for Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette, contrary to earlier reports in the French media.
Friday, June 16, 2017

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has stressed that no new offers have been made for striker Alexandre Lacazette since his move to Atletico Madrid broke down.

The 26-year-old was bound for the Spanish capital after announcing his intention last month to join the Rojiblancos, only for their transfer ban to be upheld until January 2018.

Arsenal are one of a number of sides understood to be interested in the Frenchman, with a bid of £50m likely to be required to prise him away, and it appeared as though an offer had been tabled.

Aulas was quoted in the French press on Friday afternoon as saying: "Alexandre Lacazette was told he could leave. We had negotiations with Atletico. Things did not work out. We now have a very nice offer from Arsenal. But for us he will not leave."

However, these comments have since been clarified and no reference to Arsenal was made.

"Today, I haven't got any other offers for Alexandre Lacazette," the Daily Mail quotes Aulas as saying. "I don't know if he wants to leave."

Lacazette, who has 129 goals in 275 appearances for Lyon, is also reportedly on the radar of both Manchester United and Liverpool.

