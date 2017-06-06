Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger and chief executive Ivan Gazidis have reportedly held talks with Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas over a £50m transfer for Alexandre Lacazette.

The 26-year-old had agreed terms to join Atletico Madrid during the summer, only for the Court of Arbitration for Sport to uphold a ban that prevents any incoming deals.

Atletico must therefore wait until January 2018 before finalising any transfers, yet Lacazette hinted on Tuesday that he is willing to hold out if a deal can be struck between the two clubs.

According to The Sun, however, Wenger and chief executive Ivan Gazidis have met with Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas to thrash out a fee for the France international, thought to be worth around £50m.

Wenger is also said to be confident of persuading Lacazette, the scorer of 37 goals for the French club this season, to join with the offer of £200,000-a-week wages.

Premier League rivals Liverpool and Manchester United have also been tipped to make an approach for the prolific goalscorer, potentially driving up his valuation further.