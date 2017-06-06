New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Arsene Wenger 'steps up £50m Alexandre Lacazette pursuit'

Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger and chief executive Ivan Gazidis have reportedly held talks with Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas over a £50m transfer for Alexandre Lacazette.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at 22:56 UK

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is reportedly desperate to hijack a move for striker Alexandre Lacazette after holding talks with Lyon over a big-money transfer.

The 26-year-old had agreed terms to join Atletico Madrid during the summer, only for the Court of Arbitration for Sport to uphold a ban that prevents any incoming deals.

Atletico must therefore wait until January 2018 before finalising any transfers, yet Lacazette hinted on Tuesday that he is willing to hold out if a deal can be struck between the two clubs.

According to The Sun, however, Wenger and chief executive Ivan Gazidis have met with Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas to thrash out a fee for the France international, thought to be worth around £50m.

Wenger is also said to be confident of persuading Lacazette, the scorer of 37 goals for the French club this season, to join with the offer of £200,000-a-week wages.

Premier League rivals Liverpool and Manchester United have also been tipped to make an approach for the prolific goalscorer, potentially driving up his valuation further.

Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
Read Next:
Lacazette: 'I could wait for Atletico'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Alexandre Lacazette, Jean-Michel Aulas, Ivan Gazidis, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Arsenal to make £122m bid for AS Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe?
 Arsenal's Mesut Ozil during the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Mesut Ozil: Family "would be very happy" with Schalke 04 return
 Arsenal's Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring against Southampton on May 10, 2017
Olivier Giroud: 'I will not settle for another year on the bench'
Wenger 'steps up £50m Lacazette pursuit'Rangnick: 'RB Leipzig will not sell stars'Arsenal join race to sign Nice star?Arsenal turn attention to Pickford?Hector Bellerin: 'Anything can happen'
Arsenal confirm Sead Kolasinac signingWenger expects Mbappe to leave MonacoNewcastle close to finalising Abraham deal?Nacho Monreal "very happy at Arsenal"Agent: 'Turan not leaving Barcelona'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Atletico Madrid News
Fernando Torres holds back the tears after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Report: Fernando Torres in advanced talks with Mexican club
 Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
Alexandre Lacazette: 'I could wait for Atletico Madrid'
 Fernando Torres holds back the tears after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Fernando Torres future at Atletico Madrid 'to be decided this week'
Wenger 'steps up £50m Lacazette pursuit'Hernandez 'reported for sexual assault'Griezmann confirms Atletico stayDiego Costa to leave Chelsea in January?Giggs: 'Griezmann still on United radar'
Lyon president provides Lacazette updateGriezmann suggests he will stay at AtletiGriezmann 'not a priority' for Man United?Atletico transfer ban upheld by CASGriezmann: 'Future not in my hands'
> Atletico Madrid Homepage
More Lyon News
Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
Alexandre Lacazette: 'I could wait for Atletico Madrid'
 Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
Liverpool to open talks over Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette?
 Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
Arsene Wenger 'steps up £50m Alexandre Lacazette pursuit'
Lyon president provides Lacazette updateMan United 'to launch £50m Lacazette bid'Chelsea take interest in Corentin Tolisso?Lyon 'make £10.5m bid' for HernandezEight United players in EL squad of season
Atleti reach agreement to sign Lacazette?Nancy down despite final-day winLacazette to leave Lyon this summerLyon chairman hints at Lacazette exitResult: Ajax hold off Lyon to reach final
> Lyon Homepage



Tables
 