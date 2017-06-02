Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas admits that the future of striker Alexandre Lacazette is 'up in the air' after Atletico Madrid lose their transfer ban appeal.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has admitted that the future of striker Alexandre Lacazette is 'up in the air' after Atletico Madrid lost an appeal against their transfer ban on Thursday afternoon.

Aulas had already agreed to sell Lacazette to Atletico in this transfer window, but the Spanish giants will be unable to sign any new players this summer after failing to overturn their transfer ban.

Manchester United have since joined the race, according to a report, and Aulas has admitted that Atletico's ban "has changed everything" as the future of Lacazette remains undecided.

"Real [in 2016] and Barca [in 2015] saw their punishments reduced with a favourable decision, but it wasn't the case for Atletico," Aulas told L'Equipe. "Of course, that has changed everything. This is bad news and good news.

"It was, in financial terms, a very significant transaction. We had given Alex the green light to go to Atletico, the club of his heart. I've not had his agent on the phone, nor him, as I've been in Cardiff [for the Women's Champions League final]. But I had said to Alexandre not to get too far ahead of himself, as there can always be disappointments in football.

"It brings into question the commitments made on both sides. We had made progress on possible solutions."

Lacazette, 26, scored 37 goals in 45 appearances for Lyon last term, and has now managed 129 goals in 275 appearances since making the breakthrough into the first team during the 2009-10 season.