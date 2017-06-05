Liverpool will reportedly open talks with advisors for Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette ahead of a potential bid during the summer transfer window.

Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette has reportedly emerged as a top transfer target for Liverpool.

It had been expected that Lacazette would sign for Atletico Madrid this summer, but the Spanish club's transfer ban has led to other clubs coming back into the frame.

According to The Express, Liverpool now hold genuine hope of signing the French international as they look to sign a new striker during the summer transfer window.

It has been suggested that discussions will be held with advisors for the 26-year-old later this week ahead of a potential big-money bid.

Despite spending his career in France, Lacazette will not come cheap with the forward scoring 36 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions this season.

Arsenal and Manchester United have also been linked with a move, but it currently appears that Liverpool hold him in the highest regard out of the three Premier League clubs.