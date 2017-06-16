Chelsea reportedly reignite their interest in Kalidou Koulibaly with a £53m bid for the Napoli defender.

The Blues were heavily linked with the Senegal international upon Antonio Conte's arrival at Stamford Bridge last summer, but instead opted to re-sign David Luiz.

However, following John Terry's exit from the club Conte is understood to be looking at more defensive reinforcements and Tuttomercato reports that he has once again gone in for Koulibaly.

The 25-year-old's agent yesterday suggested that his client would be interested in a move to West London, while the player is thought to have a gentleman's agreement with Napoli that they will accept any offers for him which meet their valuation of €60m (£52m).

Chelsea have now reportedly bettered that asking price with a £53m bid, although Napoli could still play hardball in an attempt to drive the fee up even higher.

Koulibaly made 28 league appearances for Napoli last season, helping the club to a third-place finish in Serie A.