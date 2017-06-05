Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci is still a target for Antonio Conte at Chelsea and a £48m offer will be tabled this summer, a report claims.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is reportedly confident of landing Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus in a £48m deal during the summer transfer window.

The Italy international, who played a big part in helping the Old Lady to the brink of a European and domestic treble this term, was a rumoured target for the Blues last year.

It was claimed at the time that Bonucci was Conte's number-one defensive target following their time together with both Italy and Juventus, but a deal could not be thrashed out and David Luiz was instead re-signed on deadline day.

According to The Sun, Conte has been given the green light to spend big in the coming weeks to strengthen Chelsea's title-winning squad, again placing the 30-year-old at the top of his wishlist.

Bonucci will supposedly be offered a four-year deal on wages of around £115,000 a week, enough to fend off interest from Manchester United, Manchester City and European champions Real Madrid.