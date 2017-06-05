New Transfer Talk header

Report: Antonio Conte renews interest in Leonardo Bonucci

Leonardo Bonucci scores during the game between Juventus and Hellas Verona on January 6, 2016
Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci is still a target for Antonio Conte at Chelsea and a £48m offer will be tabled this summer, a report claims.
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is reportedly confident of landing Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus in a £48m deal during the summer transfer window.

The Italy international, who played a big part in helping the Old Lady to the brink of a European and domestic treble this term, was a rumoured target for the Blues last year.

It was claimed at the time that Bonucci was Conte's number-one defensive target following their time together with both Italy and Juventus, but a deal could not be thrashed out and David Luiz was instead re-signed on deadline day.

According to The Sun, Conte has been given the green light to spend big in the coming weeks to strengthen Chelsea's title-winning squad, again placing the 30-year-old at the top of his wishlist.

Bonucci will supposedly be offered a four-year deal on wages of around £115,000 a week, enough to fend off interest from Manchester United, Manchester City and European champions Real Madrid.

Juventus's Davi Alves celebrates scoring during the Coppa Italia final against Lazio on May 17, 2017
