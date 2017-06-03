Jun 3, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Millennium Stadium
Juventus
1-4
Real Madrid
Mandzukic (27')
Dybala (12'), Pjanic (66'), Sandro (70'), Cuadrado (72')
Cuadrado (84')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Ronaldo (20', 64'), Casemiro (62'), Asensio (90')
Ramos (31'), Carvajal (42'), Kroos (53')

Result: Cristiano Ronaldo fires Real Madrid to Champions League glory

Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice as Real Madrid defeat Juventus to claim back-to-back Champions League victories.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 22:23 UK

Real Madrid have become the first team to win the Champions League two seasons in a row courtesy of a 4-1 defeat of Juventus in Cardiff this evening.

Cristiano Ronaldo played a huge part in his side's win thanks to a brace which made him the first player to score in three Champions League finals, as well as taking his personal tally to 600 goals.

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring the opening goal against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017© SilverHub

For Real, they have now won the competition three times in the last four seasons and have notched up a 12th victory in total in the Champions League and its predecessor the European Cup, while Juve have now lost five finals in a row.

Juve were quickest out of the starting blocks in an exciting opening period, with Gonzalo Higuain stinging Keylor Navas's palms with a long-range drive just five minutes in and Miralem Pjanic forcing an acrobatic save from the Costa Rican two minutes later.

However, Zinedine Zidane's charges went on to take the lead against the run of play after a slick counterattack which involved Karim Benzema and Ronaldo ended with Dani Carvajal's cutback being curled home by the Portugal international 20 minutes in.

Nonetheless, Real's lead only lasted seven minutes as Juve drew level in exhilarating fashion, with Leonardo Bonucci's pass from defence helped on by both Alex Sandro and Higuain into the path of Mario Mandzukic.

Juventus's Mario Mandzukic scores to make it 1-1 against Real Madrid in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017© SilverHub

The Croatia international controlled the ball with his chest and, with his back to goal and several defenders crowding round him, curled a stunning overhead kick past the reach of Navas.

Ronaldo had a chance to hit back as he tried an audacious overhead kick which struck a Juve defender and later misjudged an attempted diving header from Isco's cross as an entertaining first half ended level.

Los Blancos made a faster start to the second half as Luka Modric tested Gianluigi Buffon with a left-footed strike from outside the box and went on to retake the lead on 61 minutes through an unlikely source.

Defensive midfielder Casemiro latched onto a loose ball following Toni Kroos's attempt and decided to have a shot from about 35 yards out, which ended up taking a heavy deflection from Sami Khedira and dipping past Buffon into the bottom-left of the Juve goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo blocks a free kick during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Juventus on June 3, 2017© SilverHub

Juve failed to regroup following Real's second goal and, just three minutes later, Ronaldo had struck again as he ghosted in past two defenders towards the near post to prod home Modric's cross from the byline.

The shellshocked Bianconeri brought on Juan Cuadrado, Mario Lemina and Claudio Marchisio in a bid to add fresh legs and attacking impetus, while Welshman Gareth Bale came on to see the game out in his home city.

Juve's frustration began showing as several players were booked for needless challenges and soon enough they were down to ten men after Cuadrado was shown a second yellow card after a controversial spat with Sergio Ramos, who appeared to make a meal of a light push from his opponent.

The Serie A champions' slim hopes of getting back into the game were killed off for good when, on 90 minutes, substitute Marco Asensio slotted in left-footed from eight yards out after Marcelo cut the ball into his path from the left-hand byline.

Gareth Bale poses with his winners' medal after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Read Next:
Bale 'would accept' CL final bench role
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain, Karim Benzema, Dani Carvajal, Leonardo Bonucci, Keylor Navas, Miralem Pjanic, Zinedine Zidane, Toni Kroos, Sami Khedira, Casemiro, Juan Cuadrado, Marco Asensio, Sergio Ramos, Gareth Bale, Mario Lemina, Claudio Marchisio, Alex Sandro, Mario Mandzukic, Isco, Luka Modric, Gianluigi Buffon, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017
Live Commentary: Juventus 1-4 Real Madrid - as it happened
 Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring the opening goal against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017
Result: Cristiano Ronaldo fires Real Madrid to Champions League glory
 Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017
Cristiano Ronaldo: 'We showed we are the best'
Ramos: "We are the deserving winners"Kroos hails "unbelievable" achievementGareth Bale: 'This is a dream come true'Real Madrid 'prepare formal De Gea bid'Team News: Isco starts, Bale on bench
Morata agrees to make AC Milan switch?Real open to Man United offer for Bale?Ronaldo hails "very good" De GeaMorientes 'not surprised' by ZidaneRonaldo: 'I will never be a striker'
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Juventus News
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017
Live Commentary: Juventus 1-4 Real Madrid - as it happened
 Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring the opening goal against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017
Result: Cristiano Ronaldo fires Real Madrid to Champions League glory
 Gareth Bale thinks he's scored during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid on April 2, 2016
Team News: Isco starts, Gareth Bale on bench
Wojciech Szczesny nears Juventus move?Juventus look to tempt Can to Turin?Chelsea considering move for Dani Alves?Zambrotta: 'Juve's moment has arrived'Allegri ready to face Bale or Isco
Allegri: 'Juve different to 2015 team'Raiola discusses loan move for KeanPreview: Juventus vs. Real MadridNedved: 'Patrik Schick next Ibrahimovic'Wojciech Szczesny on Juventus radar?
> Juventus Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CReal Madrid382963106416593
2Barcelona382864116377990
3Atletico MadridAtletico38239670274378
4Sevilla38219869492072
5Villarreal381910956332367
6Real Sociedad38197125953664
7Athletic Bilbao381961353431063
8Espanyol381511124950-156
9AlavesAlaves381413114143-255
10EibarEibar38159145651554
11Malaga381210164955-646
12Valencia38137185665-946
13Celta Vigo38136195369-1645
14Las PalmasLas Palmas38109195374-2139
15Real Betis38109194164-2339
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo38812184361-1836
17Leganes38811193655-1935
RSporting GijonSporting Gijon38710214272-3031
ROsasuna38410244094-5422
RGranada3848263082-5220
> Full Version
 