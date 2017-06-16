Antonio Conte 'fully committed to Chelsea'

Antonio Conte is reportedly fully committed to Chelsea despite reports of growing tension between the Premier League-winning manager and the club.
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte remains fully committed to the club despite ongoing speculation regarding his future, according to reports.

The Italian enjoyed a hugely successful debut campaign in English football last season, winning the Premier League title by seven points and reaching the final of the FA Cup.

However, speculation over his future beyond this summer has repeatedly cropped up in recent months, with suggestions that he is keen on a move back to Italy.

Inter Milan have been heavily linked with a substantial interest in the former Juventus boss, but Press Association Sport reports that Conte is not considering his future at Stamford Bridge.

It had been reported that there was growing tension between the manager and the club over Conte wanting more of a say regarding transfers and the academy if he signs an improved contract just 12 months into his initial three-year deal.

However, the club are thought to consider the speculation over his future unfounded and Conte is expected to return to the club for pre-season in the first week of July.

