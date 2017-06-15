The agent of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly refuses to rule out the possibility of his client joining Premier League champions Chelsea this summer.

The Premier League champions are understood to have been tracking the progress of Koulibaly since Antonio Conte's arrival at Stamford Bridge last year and are again considering a move for the 25-year-old following the exit of club captain John Terry.

Reports have suggested that Napoli have told Koulibaly that he will be free to leave should they receive a bid which matches their valuation of the player, thought to be around €60m (£52m), and his agent refused to rule out a summer exit.

"Koulibaly? The transfer market is long as it will be open until August 31, something might happen before then," he told Mondo Napoli.

"Chelsea? They are a world class team that many players would like to join but I don't want to talk about this now."

Koulibaly made 28 league appearances for Napoli last season, helping the club to a third-placed finish in Serie A.