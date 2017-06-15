New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Kalidou Koulibaly agent hints at Chelsea move

Legia's Tomasz Jodlowiec (R), Michal Pazdan(L), Jakub Rzezniczak (2nd L) vie for the ball with Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly during the UEFA Europa League first-leg Group D football match Legia Warszawa v SSC Napoli in Warsaw, Poland on October 1, 2015
© Getty Images
The agent of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly refuses to rule out the possibility of his client joining Premier League champions Chelsea this summer.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 20:43 UK

The agent of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly has suggested that his client would be interested in the prospect of joining Chelsea this summer.

The Premier League champions are understood to have been tracking the progress of Koulibaly since Antonio Conte's arrival at Stamford Bridge last year and are again considering a move for the 25-year-old following the exit of club captain John Terry.

Reports have suggested that Napoli have told Koulibaly that he will be free to leave should they receive a bid which matches their valuation of the player, thought to be around €60m (£52m), and his agent refused to rule out a summer exit.

"Koulibaly? The transfer market is long as it will be open until August 31, something might happen before then," he told Mondo Napoli.

"Chelsea? They are a world class team that many players would like to join but I don't want to talk about this now."

Koulibaly made 28 league appearances for Napoli last season, helping the club to a third-placed finish in Serie A.

Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne scores the opening goal against Fiorentina during the Coppa Italia Cup final on May 3, 2014
Read Next:
Chelsea consider move for Lorenzo Insigne?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Kalidou Koulibaly, Antonio Conte, John Terry, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Legia's Tomasz Jodlowiec (R), Michal Pazdan(L), Jakub Rzezniczak (2nd L) vie for the ball with Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly during the UEFA Europa League first-leg Group D football match Legia Warszawa v SSC Napoli in Warsaw, Poland on October 1, 2015
Kalidou Koulibaly agent hints at Chelsea move
 Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
Arsenal 'refuse to sell Alexis Sanchez to Manchester City, Chelsea'
 Antonio Conte poses with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Chelsea to begin defence of Premier League title against Burnley
N'Golo Kante reveals PSG offerCosta 'unlikely to return to Brazil'Barber: 'Abraham isn't only Brighton target'Pochettino "excited" about Chelsea clashEden Hazard: 'I am happy at Chelsea'
Redknapp confirms offer for John TerryLyon 'lead race for Bertrand Traore'Hull City 'to get' some Chelsea playersKante: 'Mbappe is a very good player'Chelsea to demand £10m for Solanke?
> Chelsea Homepage
More Napoli News
Legia's Tomasz Jodlowiec (R), Michal Pazdan(L), Jakub Rzezniczak (2nd L) vie for the ball with Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly during the UEFA Europa League first-leg Group D football match Legia Warszawa v SSC Napoli in Warsaw, Poland on October 1, 2015
Kalidou Koulibaly agent hints at Chelsea move
 Norberto Neto goalkeeper of Fiorentina in action during the Serie A match between ACF Fiorentina and FC Internazionale Milano at Stadio Artemio Franchi on October 5, 2014
Watford interested in Juventus goalkeeper Norberto Neto?
 Reds boss Jurgen Klopp appears ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Liverpool to make bid for Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski?
Scout: 'Everton keen on Bacca, Zapata'Chelsea consider move for Lorenzo Insigne?Gabbiadini intends to return to ItalyEdinson Cavani hints at Napoli returnGhoulam becomes target for Liverpool?
Martinez hails "fantastic" MertensDries Mertens: 'I want to stay at Napoli'Empoli relegated from Serie ARaul Albiol: 'Napoli getting closer'West Ham show interest in Dries Mertens?
> Napoli Homepage



Tables
 