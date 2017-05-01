Chelsea are willing to include on-loan defender Kenneth Omeruo in a prospective part-exchange deal for Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, according to reports.

The 23-year-old Nigeria international has been on the Blues' books since 2011 but is yet to make a senior appearance for the club and has been on loan at Turkish outfit Alanyaspor this season.

According to Own Goal Nigeria, Koulibaly is a key transfer target for Antonio Conte this summer and, in a bid to persude the Serie A giants to part with their centre-back, has been offered to them as part of the deal.

The 25-year-old, who has won 11 caps for Senegal, has made 116 appearances for the Partenopei since his 2014 move from Belgian club Genk.