New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Chelsea offer Kenneth Omeruo to Napoli in exchange for Kalidou Koulibaly

Kenneth Omeruo of Nigeria in action during the FIFA Confederations Cup Brazil 2013 Group B match between Nigeria and Uruguay at Estadio Octavio Mangabeira (Arena Fonte Nova Salvador) on June 20, 2013
© Getty Images
Chelsea are willing to include on-loan defender Kenneth Omeruo in a prospective part-exchange deal for Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, according to reports.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 1, 2017 at 13:03 UK

Chelsea have offered defender Kenneth Omeruo to Napoli in a prospective part-exchange deal for Kalidou Koulibaly, according to reports.

The 23-year-old Nigeria international has been on the Blues' books since 2011 but is yet to make a senior appearance for the club and has been on loan at Turkish outfit Alanyaspor this season.

According to Own Goal Nigeria, Koulibaly is a key transfer target for Antonio Conte this summer and, in a bid to persude the Serie A giants to part with their centre-back, has been offered to them as part of the deal.

The 25-year-old, who has won 11 caps for Senegal, has made 116 appearances for the Partenopei since his 2014 move from Belgian club Genk.

Legia's Tomasz Jodlowiec (R), Michal Pazdan(L), Jakub Rzezniczak (2nd L) vie for the ball with Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly during the UEFA Europa League first-leg Group D football match Legia Warszawa v SSC Napoli in Warsaw, Poland on October 1, 2015
Read Next:
Koulibaly expects to remain at Napoli
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Kenneth Omeruo, Kalidou Koulibaly, Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
A happy Pedro in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Live Commentary: Everton 0-3 Chelsea - as it happened
 Nathan Ake of Chelsea in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Everton at Stamford Bridge on May 19, 2013
Antonio Conte: 'Nathan Ake is an able deputy for David Luiz'
 Kenneth Omeruo of Nigeria in action during the FIFA Confederations Cup Brazil 2013 Group B match between Nigeria and Uruguay at Estadio Octavio Mangabeira (Arena Fonte Nova Salvador) on June 20, 2013
Report: Chelsea offer Kenneth Omeruo to Napoli in exchange for Kalidou Koulibaly
Conte delighted with strength in depthChelsea to hijack Man United Belotti move?Barnes urges Liverpool to sign Van DijkPochettino aiming to put pressure on ChelseaPochettino: 'Players didn't know Chelsea score'
Pochettino focused on winning titleVertonghen: 'We will keep pressure on'Conte hails 'confidence-boosting' winCahill hails "fantastic" Chelsea winResult: Chelsea edge closer to title with win on Merseyside
> Chelsea Homepage
More Napoli News
Kenneth Omeruo of Nigeria in action during the FIFA Confederations Cup Brazil 2013 Group B match between Nigeria and Uruguay at Estadio Octavio Mangabeira (Arena Fonte Nova Salvador) on June 20, 2013
Report: Chelsea offer Kenneth Omeruo to Napoli in exchange for Kalidou Koulibaly
 Wojciech Szczesny of AS Roma in action during the pre-season friendly match between AS Roma and Sevilla FC at Olimpico Stadium on August 14, 2015
Napoli show interest in Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny?
 Jordan Amavi of Aston Villa looks on during the pre season friendly between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa at Molineux on July 28, 2015
Napoli consider move for Aston Villa defender Jordan Amavi?
Napoli chief confirms Chelsea bid for KoulibalyAgent 'English clubs interested in Hysaj'Man United 'step up Mertens pursuit'Mourinho "calm" about Ibrahimovic futureJuventus, Napoli chasing Dusan Tadic?
Southampton line up Sakho as Van Dijk replacement?Arsenal interested in Southampton midfielder?Denis Suarez agent denies Napoli approachKoulibaly expects to remain at NapoliInsigne: 'I'm waiting on talks with Napoli'
> Napoli Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford33117153754-1740
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
 