Report: Sevilla pursuing Chelsea's Kurt Zouma

Chelsea's Kurt Zouma in action during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
© SilverHub
La Liga outfit Sevilla are reportedly confident of signing Chelsea centre-back Kurt Zouma in this summer's transfer window.
Friday, June 16, 2017

Sevilla are reportedly becoming increasingly confident of completing a deal for Chelsea's Kurt Zouma this summer.

The 22-year-old managed just three Premier League starts under Antonio Conte last season, although the centre-back did not return from a cruciate ligament knee injury until midway through the campaign.

According to Diario de Sevilla, new Sevilla boss Eduardo Berizzo has made Zouma his leading defensive target for this summer's transfer window, and the La Liga outfit are hopeful of completing a deal ahead of the 2016-17 campaign.

Zouma is said to be content at Stamford Bridge, although the Frenchman is keen to secure first-team football next season as he bids to make Didier Deschamps's squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Sevilla will play Champions League football next term after finishing fourth during the 2016-17 La Liga season.

