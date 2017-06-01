Chelsea take interest in Corentin Tolisso?

Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso has reportedly emerged as a potential transfer target for Chelsea.
Head coach Antonio Conte is allegedly in the market for a central midfielder with Nemanja Matic rumoured to be a target of Manchester United.
It has been claimed that the Italian is a fan of Paris Saint-Germain's Marco Verratti but according to L'Equipe, Tolisso is also a part of his thinking.
Talks have allegedly taken place between representatives of the Blues and the 22-year-old, who has become a key part of the Ligue 1 club.
During the most recent campaign, Tolisso - who has previously been linked with Arsenal - scored 14 goals in 47 appearances in all competitions.
Kurt Zouma or Bertrand Traore could potentially be used as a makeweight if any deal materialises ahead of next season.