New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Chelsea take interest in Corentin Tolisso?

Lyon's Corentin Tolisso during the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea reportedly take an interest in signing Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso during the transfer window.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 16:27 UK

Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso has reportedly emerged as a potential transfer target for Chelsea.

Head coach Antonio Conte is allegedly in the market for a central midfielder with Nemanja Matic rumoured to be a target of Manchester United.

It has been claimed that the Italian is a fan of Paris Saint-Germain's Marco Verratti but according to L'Equipe, Tolisso is also a part of his thinking.

Talks have allegedly taken place between representatives of the Blues and the 22-year-old, who has become a key part of the Ligue 1 club.

During the most recent campaign, Tolisso - who has previously been linked with Arsenal - scored 14 goals in 47 appearances in all competitions.

Kurt Zouma or Bertrand Traore could potentially be used as a makeweight if any deal materialises ahead of next season.

Chelsea's Eden Hazard comes up against PSG midfielder Marco Verratti on February 17, 2015
Read Next:
Chelsea willing to pay £55m for Verratti?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Corentin Tolisso, Antonio Conte, Nemanja Matic, Marco Verratti, Kurt Zouma, Bertrand Traore, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea's Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Real Madrid to break transfer world record for Eden Hazard?
 Lyon's Corentin Tolisso during the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
Chelsea take interest in Corentin Tolisso?
 Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli during the Championship match against Cardiff City on August 30, 2014
Chelsea to make bid for Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli?
Newcastle hold talks over Abraham signing?Chelsea increase attempts to sign Van Dijk?Swansea keen to keep Fernando Llorente?Chelsea unconcerned with Azpilicueta interest?Lewis Baker wants Chelsea return
Nemanja Matic 'wants Man United move'Saul: 'Costa welcome back at Atletico'Chelsea 'want Areola to replace Begovic'Howe hails "outstanding" Begovic captureLiverpool sign Solanke from Chelsea
> Chelsea Homepage
More Lyon News
Lyon's Corentin Tolisso during the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
Chelsea take interest in Corentin Tolisso?
 Javier Hernandez of Bayer Leverkusen in action during his side's Champions League Group E clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium on November 2, 2016
Lyon 'make £10.5m bid' for Javier Hernandez
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Eight Manchester United players in Europa League squad of the season
Atleti reach agreement to sign Lacazette?Nancy down despite final-day winLacazette to leave Lyon this summerLyon chairman hints at Lacazette exitResult: Ajax hold off Lyon to reach final
Team News: Lacazette starts for LyonLive Commentary: Lyon 3-1 Ajax (4-5 agg) - as it happenedLyon handed automatic winResult: Traore nets twice as Ajax take big step towards finalTeam News: Traore named in Ajax starting lineup
> Lyon Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 