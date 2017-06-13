New Transfer Talk header

Eduardo Berizzo confirms Sevilla interest in Nolito

Nolito in action for Manchester City on August 28, 2016
New Sevilla manager Eduardo Berizzo says that he would welcome the chance to reunite with Nolito, who is expected to leave Manchester City this summer.
New Sevilla boss Eduardo Berizzo has said that he would welcome the signing of Nolito from Manchester City this summer.

Berizzo was confirmed as Sevilla's new manager earlier today following a three-year spell in charge at Celta Vigo, during which time he worked with Nolito.

The Spain international has made no secret of his desire to leave Manchester City this summer having fallen out of favour under Pep Guardiola during the second half of last season, and Berizzo talked up the possibility of reuniting with the attacker.

"I like Nolito a lot because I know him. As to whether we sign him or not, it's something that is in the air. The circumstances of if he arrives here or not is the work of my colleague," he told reporters.

Nolito scored six goals in 30 appearances during the 2016-17 campaign, but made his last Premier League start for Man City on Boxing Day.

Manchester City striker Nolito in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Manchester City at the John Smith's Stadium on February 18, 2017
Your Comments
