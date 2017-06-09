New Transfer Talk header

Sevilla confirm interest in Manchester City duo Nolito, Jesus Navas

Manchester City striker Nolito in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Manchester City at the John Smith's Stadium on February 18, 2017
Sevilla president Pepe Castro acknowledges that he would like to sign Manchester City forward Nolito should a deal be possible this summer.
Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 at 09:46 UK

Sevilla president Pepe Castro has acknowledged that he would like to see the arrival of Manchester City forward Nolito this summer.

The Spanish attacker is expected to leave City after just 12 months at the Etihad Stadium, and the 30-year-old has been open about his unhappiness in England.

Nolito has been pictured with Sevilla sports director Oscar Arias earlier this week, and Castro has told Cadena Cope that "we want to sign him" if a deal can be reached with City.

During the 2016-17 campaign, Nolito scored six goals in 30 appearances in all competitions, but he made just nine starts in England's top flight.

Castro also revealed that his club would be interested in a reunion with winger Jesus Navas, who will be a free agent when his contract at City expires at the end of June.

Nolito in action for Manchester City on August 28, 2016
Your Comments
