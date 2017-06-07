New Transfer Talk header

Nolito reiterates desire to leave Manchester City

Manchester City forward Nolito reiterates his desire to leave the club in a bid to make Spain's squad for the World Cup next summer.
Manchester City forward Nolito has reiterated his desire to leave the club this summer in a bid to make Spain's squad for the 2018 World Cup.

The 30-year-old only arrived at the Etihad Stadium last summer but struggled to break into Pep Guardiola's first-team plans, making the last of his nine Premier League starts on Boxing Day.

Nolito has since launched a come-and-get-me plea to a number of clubs, but insists that a recent meeting with Sevilla's sporting director Oscar Arias was entirely coincidental.

"I am under the contract, so the club will decide, but I want to leave. I haven't played in six months. I will do everything possible to make Spain's World Cup squad," he told Spanish radio station El Transistor.

"I have learnt very, very little English - it's very hard. Just 'tomorrow', 'good morning', 'good afternoon' and a little more. My daughter's face has changed colour - it looks like she's been living in a cave.

"I was just casually shopping for clothes for my wife in Seville. I went to get a coffee and bumped into Sevilla's director of football casually."

Nolito scored six goals in 30 appearances during the 2016-17 campaign.

Manchester City striker Nolito in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Manchester City at the John Smith's Stadium on February 18, 2017
