Norwich City have agreed to sign Manchester City goalkeeper Angus Gunn on a season-long loan deal.

Gunn is currently down the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium and with head coach Pep Guardiola ready to sign Ederson to compete with Claudio Bravo, he faced being regarded as third choice at the club next season without having made a senior appearance for the team.

However, the 21-year-old will now link up with the Canaries, a club where he spent part of his youth career before making the switch to City in 2011.

Gunn is expected to compete with Declan Rudd and Michael McGovern for the number-one jersey, although one of those stoppers could be sold to ease competition at the Championship club.

England Under-21 boss Aidy Boothroyd has selected Gunn in his squad for the European Championship in Poland, which gets underway later this month.