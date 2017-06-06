New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Manchester City goalkeeper Angus Gunn to move on loan to Norwich City

A general view outside the stadium the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Chelsea at Carrow Road on October 6, 2013
© Getty Images
Manchester City announce that goalkeeper Angus Gunn will spend next season on loan at Norwich City.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at 18:36 UK

Norwich City have agreed to sign Manchester City goalkeeper Angus Gunn on a season-long loan deal.

Gunn is currently down the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium and with head coach Pep Guardiola ready to sign Ederson to compete with Claudio Bravo, he faced being regarded as third choice at the club next season without having made a senior appearance for the team.

However, the 21-year-old will now link up with the Canaries, a club where he spent part of his youth career before making the switch to City in 2011.

Gunn is expected to compete with Declan Rudd and Michael McGovern for the number-one jersey, although one of those stoppers could be sold to ease competition at the Championship club.

England Under-21 boss Aidy Boothroyd has selected Gunn in his squad for the European Championship in Poland, which gets underway later this month.

Claudio Bravo in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Read Next:
City 'open to offers for Claudio Bravo'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Angus Gunn, Pep Guardiola, Ederson, Claudio Bravo, Declan Rudd, Michael McGovern, Aidy Boothroyd, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Ryan Bertrand in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Manchester City close to finalising deal for Ryan Bertrand?
 Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Southampton call for investigation over Liverpool's interest in Virgil van Dijk?
 Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Liverpool 'prepared to match any Virgil van Dijk bids'
Gunn to move on loan to Norwich CityPep Guardiola: 'Barcelona always returns'Guardiola: 'Real Madrid worthy winners'Southgate heaps praise on "excellent" HartVirgil van Dijk 'favours Liverpool move'
Chelsea pair miss out for England Under-21sThree clubs interested in Fabian Delph?Celtic looking to secure Roberts return?Man City close to sealing Walker move?Agent: 'No concrete bids for Dolberg'
> Manchester City Homepage
More Norwich City News
A general view outside the stadium the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Chelsea at Carrow Road on October 6, 2013
Manchester City goalkeeper Angus Gunn to move on loan to Norwich City
 Graham Dorrans of Norwich City in action during the pre season friendly match between Norwich City and Brentford at Carrow Road on August 1, 2015 in Norwich, England.
Sheffield Wednesday join chase for Rangers target Graham Dorrans?
 Graham Dorrans of Norwich City in action during the pre season friendly match between Norwich City and Brentford at Carrow Road on August 1, 2015 in Norwich, England.
Norwich City reject Rangers bid for Graham Dorrans?
Norwich City to sign Marley WatkinsWolves announce Bennett capture Norwich announce appointment of FarkeNorwich interested in coach Jens Keller?Norwich to make approach for Carvalhal?
Norwich considering Lincoln City boss?Stewart 'to leave Liverpool this summer'John Ruddy: 'I have 10 years left in me'Live Coverage: Championship final dayMichael O'Neill not interested in Norwich job
> Norwich City Homepage



Tables
 