Manchester City are reportedly on the brink of completing a move for Southampton defender Ryan Bertrand after ending their pursuit of Benjamin Mendy.

Citizens boss Pep Guardiola has made strengthening his full-back berths a priority this summer as part of his overhaul of an ageing squad.

Mendy was widely considered to be City's top target, but AS Monaco are said to have slapped a £40m price tag on the 22-year-old which the English club are unwilling to pay.

According to Sky Sports News, Bertrand has also been in Guardiola's thinking and the Catalan coach is confident of landing his man, while Tottenham Hotspur ace Kyle Walker is also wanted for the opposite flank.

The same report suggests that Bertrand, a Champions League winner with Chelsea in the past, will see his current £55,000-a-week wages more than double.