New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Manchester City forward Nolito on Sevilla radar

Manchester City striker Nolito in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Manchester City at the John Smith's Stadium on February 18, 2017
© SilverHub
Sevilla reportedly want to sign Manchester City forward Nolito on loan with an option to buy.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, June 4, 2017 at 17:21 UK

Manchester City forward Nolito has emerged as a loan target for Sevilla, according to reports.

The 30-year-old joined the Citizens from Celta Vigo in a £13.8m transfer last July and made a positive first impression by netting three times in his first three outings.

However, he found playing time harder to come by as the season went on, notching up just three more goals in his next 27 outings as Man City struggled in the league and cups.

According to the Daily Mail, Pep Guardiola is willing to let the Spain attacker return to La Liga, but want Sevilla to pay his wages in full whilst on loan there.

Sevilla are soon to be coached by Eduardo Berizzo, who was in charge at Celta when Nolito was on their books.

Claudio Bravo in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Read Next:
City 'open to offers for Claudio Bravo'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Pep Guardiola, Eduardo Berizzo, Nolito, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Report: Virgil van Dijk to seal Manchester City switch
 Claudio Bravo in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Manchester City 'open to offers for Claudio Bravo'
 Manchester City striker Nolito in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Manchester City at the John Smith's Stadium on February 18, 2017
Report: Manchester City forward Nolito on Sevilla radar
Man City to lower Hart asking price?Manchester City bid for Mendy rejected?Willy Caballero an option for Newcastle?Sterling pays tribute to "Uncle Yaya"Kompany reveals Belgium retirement plans
Roma considering move for Joe Hart?Bravo 'unconcerned' by Ederson arrivalYaya Toure signs new deal at Man CityMan City accused of tapping up underage playerMan City to sign Monaco full-back Mendy?
> Manchester City Homepage
More Sevilla News
Manchester City striker Nolito in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Manchester City at the John Smith's Stadium on February 18, 2017
Report: Manchester City forward Nolito on Sevilla radar
 Arsenal forward Lucas Perez in action during the EFL Cup clash with Reading at the Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016
Arsenal 'will accept £4m loss' on Lucas Perez
 Arsenal forward Lucas Perez in action during the EFL Cup clash with Reading at the Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016
Sevilla keen on Arsenal frontman Lucas Perez?
Argentina, Sevilla reach Sampaoli agreementMan City announce Jesus Navas departureEverton miss out on Sandro Ramirez?Sampaoli reveals Argentina approachSporting Gijon relegated from La Liga
Adil Rami interested in Marseille moveReport: Sevilla agree Sandro Ramirez dealResult: Sevilla, Real Sociedad share the spoilsSimunovic 'on West Brom, Palace and Newcastle radar'Teams announced for 2017 Emirates Cup
> Sevilla Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 