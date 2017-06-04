Sevilla reportedly want to sign Manchester City forward Nolito on loan with an option to buy.

The 30-year-old joined the Citizens from Celta Vigo in a £13.8m transfer last July and made a positive first impression by netting three times in his first three outings.

However, he found playing time harder to come by as the season went on, notching up just three more goals in his next 27 outings as Man City struggled in the league and cups.

According to the Daily Mail, Pep Guardiola is willing to let the Spain attacker return to La Liga, but want Sevilla to pay his wages in full whilst on loan there.

Sevilla are soon to be coached by Eduardo Berizzo, who was in charge at Celta when Nolito was on their books.