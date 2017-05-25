Defender Bacary Sagna becomes the fourth player to leave Manchester City on Thursday after it was announced that he would exit the club at the end of his contract.

Manchester City have announced that defender Bacary Sagna is leaving the club when his deal expires next month.

Throughout Thursday, City have been revealing which out-of-contract players will exit the Etihad Stadium this summer, with the departures of Gael Clichy, Jesus Navas and Willy Caballero all being confirmed.

It had previously been reported that Sagna was likely to depart City ahead of next season, but the French international has said that he has "enjoyed every moment" of his three-year stay.

The 34-year-old told the club's official website: "It has been a privilege to play for this football club. I have enjoyed every moment of my City career and will look back on my time at City fondly.

"I would like to thank the staff, players and fans for making my three years so memorable."

Sagna made a total of 86 appearances in all competitions after signing from Arsenal in 2014.