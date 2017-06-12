Manchester City are set to begin talks with Tottenham Hotspur over the potential signing of Kyle Walker, according to reports.

Manchester City are set to begin talks with Tottenham Hotspur over the potential signing of Kyle Walker, according to reports.

The 27-year-old earned a place in the PFA Team of the Year for his performances in helping Spurs to second in the Premier League table.

However, it is believed that Walker wants out of White Hart Lane following reports of a falling-out with manager Mauricio Pochettino.

According to Sky Sports News, Man City's approach could come as early as this week, following England's international against France on Tuesday.

The report also claims that Citizens boss Pep Guardiola is confident of landing the right-back and hopes to strike a deal for as little over £40m as possible.

Walker, said to be valued at £50m by Spurs, signed a new five-year contract at the North London club only last September.