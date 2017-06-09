Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly keen on signing Ajax defender Joel Veltman during the summer transfer window.

After Ajax reached the Europa League final this season, many of their players are expected to receive offers from other clubs ahead of the next campaign, and it appears that Spurs are one of the teams looking to the Eredivisie outfit.

According to the London Evening Standard, Mauricio Pochettino is considering making an £8m bid for the Netherlands international.

While the 25-year-old made 40 appearances in all competitions, his value remains relatively low due to only having 12 months remaining on his contract.

Spurs are already well stocked at the back but with the likes of Kyle Walker and Kevin Wimmer potentially leaving the North London outfit, Pochettino will need reinforcements.

Veltman - who can play at right-back or centre-back - has represented Ajax on 148 occasions.