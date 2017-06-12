New Transfer Talk header

Report: Crystal Palace, West Ham United interested in Kelechi Iheanacho

Kelechi Iheanacho in action during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Out-of-favour Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho is thought to be a transfer target for Crystal Palace and West Ham United.
Last Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 at 13:13 UK

Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has emerged as a transfer target for Crystal Palace and West Ham United, according to reports.

The 20-year-old has rarely featured under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium, having made his last start for the club against Burnley in January.

According to The Mirror, Iheanacho is deemed surplus to requirements at Man City, who have received offers from the Eagles and the Hammers over his services.

The report goes on to say that West Ham have so far led the chase, but have been unwilling to convince Iheanacho to move to East London.

The Nigeria international, who joined City's academy in 2014, has been also linked to Everton, West Bromwich Albion and Southampton.

On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
Your Comments
