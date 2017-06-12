Out-of-favour Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho is thought to be a transfer target for Crystal Palace and West Ham United.

The 20-year-old has rarely featured under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium, having made his last start for the club against Burnley in January.

According to The Mirror, Iheanacho is deemed surplus to requirements at Man City, who have received offers from the Eagles and the Hammers over his services.

The report goes on to say that West Ham have so far led the chase, but have been unwilling to convince Iheanacho to move to East London.

The Nigeria international, who joined City's academy in 2014, has been also linked to Everton, West Bromwich Albion and Southampton.