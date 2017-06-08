New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Toby Alderweireld "still waiting" for Tottenham Hotspur contract offer

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld celebrates after scoring during the Champions League clash with AS Monaco at Wembley Stadium on September 14, 2016
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Toby Alderweireld reveals that he is "still waiting" for Spurs to offer him a new deal.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, June 8, 2017 at 19:13 UK

Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Toby Alderweireld has revealed that he is "still waiting" for Spurs to offer him a new deal.

The Belgian international moved to White Hart Lane from Atletico Madrid in 2015 after impressing during a loan spell with Southampton during the 2014-15 campaign.

The 28-year-old has a contract with Spurs until the summer of 2020, but it is understood that the defender wants parity with the likes of Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris when it comes to wages.

Alderweireld has played down suggestions that he could look to leave Mauricio Pochettino's side this summer, but has conceded that there are discussions that need to take place.

"I'm still waiting for a contract proposal, but in my mind I'm playing for Spurs next season. There is no talk now, so it's all rumours, because if there's no talk there's no rejection as well. We will see in the future how it will go," Alderweireld told reporters.

Manchester United and Inter Milan are both said to be closely monitoring developments.

Matthias Ginter and Mats Hummels protest during the Europa League quarter-final between Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool on April 7, 2016
Read Next:
Report: Tottenham eye Ginter move
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Toby Alderweireld, Harry Kane, Hugo Lloris, Mauricio Pochettino, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen during the Premier League match against Bournemouth on April 15, 2017
Jan Vertonghen: 'Tottenham Hotspur can keep star players'
 A general view of Old Trafford is seen prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on April 4, 2015
Manchester United return to top of football rich list
 Matthias Ginter and Mats Hummels protest during the Europa League quarter-final between Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool on April 7, 2016
Report: Tottenham Hotspur eye Matthias Ginter move
Alderweireld "still waiting" for contract offerKane: 'I need to improve England record'Son: 'Spurs are hungry for success'Sidibe "open" to Arsenal, Spurs moveWalker ignoring speculation over future
Pulisic: 'No move to England this summer'Mabbutt has "successful heart surgery"Max Meyer rejects Schalke contractSimpson slams "ridiculous" Onomah red cardEriksen: 'Not many say no to Barcelona'
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



Tables
 