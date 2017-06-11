Joe Hart: 'Manchester City won't price me out of move'

Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart says that he is "prepared for anything" when it comes to his future this summer.
Last Updated: Sunday, June 11, 2017 at 22:55 UK

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart has admitted that he is unsure where his future lies, but is confident that the club will not price him out of a move away from the Etihad Stadium.

The England number one is widely expected to leave Man City this summer, with Pep Guardiola having sent him on a season-long loan to Torino and since brought in both Claudio Bravo and Ederson in his position.

West Ham United are the latest club to be linked with the 30-year-old, but he insists that he is fully focused on his England duties and will begin to consider his future once his playing commitments are over.

"I would love to give you a poker-straight answer, but I've got nothing at the moment because I think people are focused on international duty and respecting that players are focusing on international duty. Come Tuesday night, I don't know how everyone else finishes, after that is when conversations can be had and people can start being real. I need an offer first and then I need to work out my options if I have choices. I want to be playing at the highest possible level, pushing myself," he told reporters.

"It's a short career. I want to push everything out of me. Physically I feel in great condition and I want to go again. I don't know exactly. It's hard to say it's realistic because football is a business at the end of the day and you can't judge, it's hard to judge realistically. The millions and zillions of pounds that get paid for someone to come and play football for you in the real world is strange, but in the business world, the football world it's normal.

"I certainly don't think they are going to try and price me out of a move, I think there's enough respect between the player and club. We're going to work together, there's no point in working against. There no animosity between the two. They are going in their direction and I need to go in mine. It's my life, it's me, it's my normal. I am no robot, sometimes I do have thoughts about it. There is nothing to get down about. It's just another exciting adventure, another move, the next step in my career, next chapter, next challenge for me personally.

"I love personal challenges and I have never shied away from one and I don't intend to. If the switch is what needs to happen, and that's key, we all need stability in our life. I'm not a kid any more, I can't just pack my stuff like a 19, 17-year-old and go on loan. I am a 30-year-old man with stuff I need to organise. I like stability. There is an ideal situation to come out of this but nothing is perfect. It's a short career and football is crazy so I have to be prepared for anything."

Hart made 348 appearances for Man City across all competitions.

On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
