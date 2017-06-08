New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Tottenham Hotspur eye Matthias Ginter move

Matthias Ginter and Mats Hummels protest during the Europa League quarter-final between Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool on April 7, 2016
© AFP
A report claims that Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino could move for Borussia Dortmund defender Matthias Ginter in this summer's transfer window.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly interested in bringing Borussia Dortmund defender Matthias Ginter to the club ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Kyle Walker and Danny Rose have both been linked with moves away from Spurs in this summer's transfer window, with Manchester City and Manchester United said to be keeping a close eye on developments with the England duo.

According to The Independent, Pochettino is preparing for the exits of Walker and Rose by stepping up his interest in Ginter, who will be available this summer for £15m.

Ginter, who is also said to be interesting Hoffenheim, has made 97 appearances for Dortmund since joining the club from Freiburg in the summer of 2014.

The 23-year-old is also a nine-time Germany international, and was part of the international squad that landed a silver medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

A general view of Old Trafford is seen prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on April 4, 2015
Read Next:
Man Utd return to top of rich list
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Mauricio Pochettino, Matthias Ginter, Kyle Walker, Danny Rose, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Harry Kane celebrates scoring with Jamie Vardy during the international friendly between England and Turkey on May 22, 2016
Harry Kane: 'I need to improve England record'
 Matthias Ginter and Mats Hummels protest during the Europa League quarter-final between Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool on April 7, 2016
Report: Tottenham Hotspur eye Matthias Ginter move
 A general view of Old Trafford is seen prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on April 4, 2015
Manchester United return to top of football rich list
Son: 'Spurs are hungry for success'Sidibe "open" to Arsenal, Spurs moveWalker ignoring speculation over futurePulisic: 'No move to England this summer'Mabbutt has "successful heart surgery"
Max Meyer rejects Schalke contractSimpson slams "ridiculous" Onomah red cardEriksen: 'Not many say no to Barcelona'Kane sees himself as 'leader' for EnglandBolton teenager 'attracts Prem interest'
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Borussia Dortmund News
Matthias Ginter and Mats Hummels protest during the Europa League quarter-final between Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool on April 7, 2016
Report: Tottenham Hotspur eye Matthias Ginter move
 A general view of Old Trafford is seen prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on April 4, 2015
Manchester United return to top of football rich list
 Sports Mole logo
Borussia Dortmund complete Maximilian Philipp signing
Pulisic: 'No move to England this summer'Agent: "Balotelli will play for Dortmund"Umtiti: 'Barcelona want Ousmane Dembele'Dortmund confirm Peter Bosz appointmentReport: Barcelona show interest in Dembele
Tuchel agent rules out Leverkusen postAgent: 'Balotelli wanted by Dortmund'Van Bronckhorst 'favourite for BVB post'Nice deny Lucien Favre, Dortmund talksDortmund: 'No bids for Aubameyang'
> Borussia Dortmund Homepage



Tables
 