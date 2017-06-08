A report claims that Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino could move for Borussia Dortmund defender Matthias Ginter in this summer's transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly interested in bringing Borussia Dortmund defender Matthias Ginter to the club ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Kyle Walker and Danny Rose have both been linked with moves away from Spurs in this summer's transfer window, with Manchester City and Manchester United said to be keeping a close eye on developments with the England duo.

According to The Independent, Pochettino is preparing for the exits of Walker and Rose by stepping up his interest in Ginter, who will be available this summer for £15m.

Ginter, who is also said to be interesting Hoffenheim, has made 97 appearances for Dortmund since joining the club from Freiburg in the summer of 2014.

The 23-year-old is also a nine-time Germany international, and was part of the international squad that landed a silver medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.