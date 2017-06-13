New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

West Ham United ask Joe Hart to take a £75,000-a-week pay cut?

Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
© SilverHub
West Ham United will reportedly require Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart to cut his wage demands by £75,000 if he is to move to the London Stadium this summer.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at 16:54 UK

West Ham United have reportedly told Joe Hart that he will need to slash his wage demands by £75,000 a week if he is to join the club from Manchester City this summer.

Hart is expected to leave the Etihad Stadium before the beginning of next season having been deemed surplus to requirements by manager Pep Guardiola, who shipped the England number one out on loan to Torino last season and has since signed both Claudio Bravo and Ederson in his position.

West Ham are currently thought to be leading the race for the 30-year-old's signature, but are unwilling to match Hart's current wage bill of £175,000 a week.

The Hammers are reportedly keen on a loan move for the goalkeeper but are not willing to pay Hart more than £100,000 a week, which is what the club's current top earner Andy Carroll is on.

Hart recently revealed that he has no concrete offers on the table at the moment, but he could be willing to take a pay cut in an effort to secure first-team football ahead of next summer's World Cup.

Kelechi Iheanacho in action during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Read Next:
Palace, West Ham to fight for Iheanacho?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Joe Hart, Pep Guardiola, Claudio Bravo, Ederson, Andy Carroll, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
West Ham United ask Joe Hart to take a £75,000-a-week pay cut?
 Jesus Navas in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Sevilla chairman Jose Castro: 'Nolito, Jesus Navas talks are ongoing'
 Nolito in action for Manchester City on August 28, 2016
Eduardo Berizzo confirms Sevilla interest in Nolito
Gabriel Jesus: 'Otamendi not to blame'Man City to begin Kyle Walker talks?Man City close to sealing Lozano deal?Palace, West Ham to fight for Iheanacho?Hart: 'Man City won't price me out of move'
Gundogan aims to be fit for pre-seasonReport: West Ham offer Hart Prem lifelineMan City 'withdraw Van Dijk interest'John Stones: "I should have done better"Southgate absolves Hart of any blame
> Manchester City Homepage
More West Ham United News
Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
West Ham United ask Joe Hart to take a £75,000-a-week pay cut?
 Olivier Giroud waves during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Manchester United on May 7, 2017
Olivier Giroud 'allowed to leave Arsenal'
 Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
Joe Hart: 'Manchester City won't price me out of move'
Palace, West Ham to fight for Iheanacho?Liverpool interested in Dusan Tadic?Report: West Ham offer Hart Prem lifelineWest Ham put Snodgrass up for sale?West Ham 'to make audacious Giroud bid'
Obiang bidding to return for pre-seasonIheanacho plays down lack of actionWest Ham consider Braithwaite move?Everton, West Ham join race for Traore?Onyekuru: 'I want first-team football'
> West Ham United Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 