West Ham United have reportedly told Joe Hart that he will need to slash his wage demands by £75,000 a week if he is to join the club from Manchester City this summer.

Hart is expected to leave the Etihad Stadium before the beginning of next season having been deemed surplus to requirements by manager Pep Guardiola, who shipped the England number one out on loan to Torino last season and has since signed both Claudio Bravo and Ederson in his position.

West Ham are currently thought to be leading the race for the 30-year-old's signature, but are unwilling to match Hart's current wage bill of £175,000 a week.

The Hammers are reportedly keen on a loan move for the goalkeeper but are not willing to pay Hart more than £100,000 a week, which is what the club's current top earner Andy Carroll is on.

Hart recently revealed that he has no concrete offers on the table at the moment, but he could be willing to take a pay cut in an effort to secure first-team football ahead of next summer's World Cup.