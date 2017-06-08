New Transfer Talk header

Report: Claudio Bravo on radar of Ligue 1 side Lille

Claudio Bravo in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Lille manager Marcelo Bielsa is reportedly interested in signing Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo on loan.
Last Updated: Thursday, June 8, 2017 at 23:04 UK

Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo has emerged as a transfer target for Ligue 1 club Lille, according to reports.

The Chile international signed for the Citizens last summer, his arrival from Barcelona leading to Joe Hart's loan departure to Torino.

However, Bravo's debut season at the Etihad Stadium saw his displays come under questions from fans and experts as Man City finished the season without a trophy.

With Pep Guardiola recruiting Benfica stopper Ederson in a deal worth around £35m this summer, Bravo's role at the Premier League club is said to be under threat.

According to the Daily Mail, new Lille head coach Marcelo Bielsa, who worked with Bravo whilst manager of Chile, is keen to take the 34-year-old to France on loan.

Bravo's Man City contract runs until 2020.

