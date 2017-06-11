New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: West Ham United offer Premier League lifeline to Joe Hart

On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
© SilverHub
Joe Hart could reportedly be taken on loan by West Ham United for a year before joining permanently, as the Hammers cannot meet his current £18m valuation.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, June 11, 2017 at 12:32 UK

West Ham United are attempting to thrash out a deal with Manchester City for unwanted goalkeeper Joe Hart, according to a report.

The England international fell down the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium last summer upon Pep Guardiola's arrival, being farmed out on loan to Italian side Torino where he failed to truly impress.

City still reportedly want £18m for the England international's signature, which West Ham cannot afford, but the Hammers are willing to take him on loan for a year - paying his £100,000-a-week-plus salary in full - before handing over a smaller sum in 12 months' time.

It is claimed by The Sun that the Citizens are weighing up West Ham's proposed offer, as Guardiola is desperate to offload to free up some room after bringing in Ederson from Benfica for £34.7m earlier this week.

Hart featured for England in their World Cup qualifier against Scotland on Saturday, arguably finding himself at fault for both opposition goals in the 2-2 draw at Hampden Park.

Claudio Bravo in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Read Next:
Claudio Bravo considering Lille move?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Joe Hart, Pep Guardiola, Ederson, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
Alexis Sanchez completes move from Arsenal to Manchester City?
 Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during his side's Premier League clash with Chelsea at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
Manchester City 'withdraw interest in signing Virgil van Dijk'
 On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
Report: West Ham United offer Premier League lifeline to Joe Hart
Gundogan aims to be fit for pre-seasonJohn Stones: "I should have done better"Southgate absolves Hart of any blameGabriel Jesus suffers broken eye socketIheanacho plays down lack of action
Man City make move for Arsenal youngster?Lozano unaware of Man City interestBetis youngster signs new contractSevilla confirm interest in Nolito, NavasPep Guardiola 'wants five more players'
> Manchester City Homepage
More West Ham United News
Olivier Giroud waves during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Manchester United on May 7, 2017
West Ham United 'to make audacious bid for Olivier Giroud'
 James Milner and Dusan Tadic in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
Liverpool plotting move for Southampton playmaker Dusan Tadic?
 On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
Report: West Ham United offer Premier League lifeline to Joe Hart
West Ham put Snodgrass up for sale?Obiang bidding to return for pre-seasonIheanacho plays down lack of actionWest Ham consider Braithwaite move?Everton, West Ham join race for Traore?
Onyekuru: 'I want first-team football'Spanish clubs to move for Calleri?West Ham 'considering Max Kruse bid'West Ham favourites to sign Onyekuru?Sevilla favourites to sign Batshuayi?
> West Ham United Homepage



Tables
 