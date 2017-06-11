Joe Hart could reportedly be taken on loan by West Ham United for a year before joining permanently, as the Hammers cannot meet his current £18m valuation.

West Ham United are attempting to thrash out a deal with Manchester City for unwanted goalkeeper Joe Hart, according to a report.

The England international fell down the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium last summer upon Pep Guardiola's arrival, being farmed out on loan to Italian side Torino where he failed to truly impress.

City still reportedly want £18m for the England international's signature, which West Ham cannot afford, but the Hammers are willing to take him on loan for a year - paying his £100,000-a-week-plus salary in full - before handing over a smaller sum in 12 months' time.

It is claimed by The Sun that the Citizens are weighing up West Ham's proposed offer, as Guardiola is desperate to offload to free up some room after bringing in Ederson from Benfica for £34.7m earlier this week.

Hart featured for England in their World Cup qualifier against Scotland on Saturday, arguably finding himself at fault for both opposition goals in the 2-2 draw at Hampden Park.