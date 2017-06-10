Arsenal attacker Alexis Sanchez reportedly finalises a switch from the Gunners to Manchester City.

Manchester City have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez during the summer transfer window.

With just 12 months remaining on his existing deal, Sanchez has received plenty of interest in his signature, despite manager Arsene Wenger maintaining that he will not be leaving the Emirates Stadium.

However, according to Chilean journalist Fernando Solabarrieta, terms have been reached for a sensational switch between the two Premier League clubs.

It has previously been claimed that the 28-year-old would prefer a switch to Pep Guardiola's team, rather than having to move away from England at Arsenal's request.

According to The Sun, Arsenal have denied any such deal is in place but regardless of whether any move eventually gets made official, interest will remain high in his signature.

Since moving to North London in 2014, Sanchez has scored 72 goals in 144 appearances in all competitions.