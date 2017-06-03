New Transfer Talk header

Arsene Wenger: 'Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil will stay at Arsenal'

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger insists that both Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil will remain at the Emirates Stadium for next season.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed that there are no plans for either Alexis Sanchez or Mesut Ozil to leave the club in the summer.

Both players only have 12 months remaining on their existing deals and if new contracts could not be agreed, it was expected that the Gunners would cash in ahead of next campaign.

However, Wenger - who extended his stay in North London earlier this week - has said that he will do nothing that will "weaken" the team ahead of a bid to challenge for the Premier League title.

The Frenchman told beIN Sports: "This summer, first of all they will stay at the club and hopefully we can extend their contract.

"You cannot weaken the club and weaken the team. You want to strengthen the team. Unless you find a player of the same calibre and if they absolutely want to leave. I believe, at the moment, we're not on that front. We're focused on keeping the team together and to see how we can strengthen the team.

"When you sign a contract somewhere, you commit to give your best until the end of the last day of that contract. I would say 'why should they not give their best?'

"The interest of any player is always to play football and well, even more so at the end of your contact. If you're a winner, you want to win the game you're playing."

Wenger has claimed that he will only make "a maximum of three" new signings ahead of the next campaign.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 10, 2017
